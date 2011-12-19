StyleCaster
Hairspiration Of The Week: Curls Just Wanna Have Fun

Susie G
by
While everyone and their Grandma might be rocking straight, sleek hair this holiday season, why not change it up a bit by rocking voluminous, textured curly hair?!

From soft waves to hardcore curls, adding a little shape to your locks can help jazz up your complete holiday party look.

Check out the slideshow above for a few hairstyle ideas we found on Pinterest to get some hairspiration on how to twist your hair into perfection!

1 of 10

Go big or go fro!

Photo via Pinterest

Business at the top; party at the bottom

Photo via Pinterest

A great hair cut for a great heart-shaped face

Photo via Pinterest

Bed head curlsyou know you love them

Photo via Pinterest

The volume on this hair style has been turned up to 11

Photo via Pinterest

Get a little Marie Antoinette with your curls!

Photo via Pinterest

Super soft and super romantic curly hair woos us over

Photo via Pinterest

Give your roots a bit of texture with tucked, twisted parts of hair before letting your curls run wild!

Photo via Pinterest

This is what Amber from Clueless would look like if she had long, curly hair

Photo via Pinterest

Curls for every color of the rainbow

Photo via Pinterest

