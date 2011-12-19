Hairspiration Of The Week: Curls Just Wanna Have Fun

While everyone and their Grandma might be rocking straight, sleek hair this holiday season, why not change it up a bit by rocking voluminous, textured curly hair?!

From soft waves to hardcore curls, adding a little shape to your locks can help jazz up your complete holiday party look.

Check out the slideshow above for a few hairstyle ideas we found on Pinterest to get some hairspiration on how to twist your hair into perfection!