Hairspiration Of The Week: Curls Just Wanna Have Fun

While everyone and their Grandma might be rocking straight, sleek hair this holiday season, why not change it up a bit by rocking voluminous, textured curly hair?!
From soft waves to hardcore curls, adding a little shape to your locks can help jazz up your complete holiday party look.
Check out the slideshow above for a few hairstyle ideas we found on Pinterest to get some hairspiration on how to twist your hair into perfection!
Business at the top; party at the bottom
Photo via Pinterest
A great hair cut for a great heart-shaped face
Photo via Pinterest
Bed head curlsyou know you love them
Photo via Pinterest
The volume on this hair style has been turned up to 11
Photo via Pinterest
Get a little Marie Antoinette with your curls!
Photo via Pinterest
Super soft and super romantic curly hair woos us over
Photo via Pinterest
Give your roots a bit of texture with tucked, twisted parts of hair before letting your curls run wild!
Photo via Pinterest
This is what Amber from Clueless would look like if she had long, curly hair
Photo via Pinterest
Curls for every color of the rainbow
Photo via Pinterest