Hairspiration Of The Week: The Braidy Bunch

Susie G
by
Braidsa hair technique that has been around for ages.

Why?

Because they’re simple, easy to do (well, for most of themI’m looking at you French braids) and always look classy when done just right.

No matter what the season, you can rock braids any time of the year for any occassion!

Check out a few of our favorite braid styles we spotted on our new go-to source of inspiration, Pinterest, in the slideshow above!

Braid overload! (And we like it!)

Photo via Pinterest

If you're lucky enough to have hair as long as this, then definitely cash in on the side-part hair braid like this chiquita did!

Photo via Pinterest

Things we love: A head full of braids paired with a fresh face

Photo via Pinterest

Simple and fun, we're loving this asymmetrical braid!

Photo via Pinterest

Go Grecian goddess chic with wrap-around braids

Photo via Pinterest

Sleek fishtail braids look great both at the office and at the clubs

Photo via Pinterest

Pair pigtails with a thick, strong eyeliner to go from tame to badass

Photo via Pinterest

A braided crown on a head of pink hairneed we say more?

Photo via Pinterest

