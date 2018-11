This week, it’s all about hair bowsand I’m talking about the kind of bows that are made from the actual hair that’s on your head.

I’d like to think that Lady Gaga helped kick this trend into the limelight not too long ago, before she turned into a mermaid.

Check out a few DIY hair bows spotted on one of the best sites that gathers DIY beauty images from all over: Pinterest.

Let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section underneath!