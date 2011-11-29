Hairspiration Of The Week: 10 Dip-Dye Styles To Die For

This week, we’re all about the dip-dye. If you don’t know what a dip-dye is, it’s just a certain type of hair dying technique where you dye just the ends of your hair strands so that it looks like it was dipped in a tub of hair dye.

Pretty simple, eh?

Dip-dye dos can range from classy and elegeant ombre shades all the way to the other end of the extreme spectrum; manic panic-esque bright hair colors like pink, blue or green which can either then be used one at a time or layered for a rainbow effect.

Check out some of our favorite dip-dye images we found on the ever-so-image-friendly Pinterest site as well as from the dip-dye experts BLEACH London in the slideshow above!