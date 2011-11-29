StyleCaster
Share

Hairspiration Of The Week: 10 Dip-Dye Styles To Die For

What's hot
StyleCaster

Hairspiration Of The Week: 10 Dip-Dye Styles To Die For

Susie G
by
Hairspiration Of The Week: 10 Dip-Dye Styles To Die For
10 Start slideshow

This week, we’re all about the dip-dye. If you don’t know what a dip-dye is, it’s just a certain type of hair dying technique where you dye just the ends of your hair strands so that it looks like it was dipped in a tub of hair dye.

Pretty simple, eh?

Dip-dye dos can range from classy and elegeant ombre shades all the way to the other end of the extreme spectrum; manic panic-esque bright hair colors like pink, blue or green which can either then be used one at a time or layered for a rainbow effect.

Check out some of our favorite dip-dye images we found on the ever-so-image-friendly Pinterest site as well as from the dip-dye experts BLEACH London in the slideshow above!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via BLEACH London

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Pinterest

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Manicures with Special Effects

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Manicures with Special Effects

Promoted Stories

share