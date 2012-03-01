Hairdo Of The Week: Sebastian Professional’s Twisted Sister

With spring just around the corner, it’s time to start stocking up on hair ties so you can slick back your coif when the temps start to rise.

Instead of just pulling your hair back into a boring ponytail, why not try putting up your lovely locks into a perfectly messy top knot?

“Top knots are a simple and sexy summer [and spring!] hairstyle,” says Sebastian Professional Lead Stylist Anthony Cole, creator behind the Twisted Sister hairdo. “I’ve redefined the concept of the ballerina bun by adding height, a bit of texture and an unexpected, faux fringe. It’s all about grace with an edge!”

Take a cue from Sebastian Professional this season by re-creating Twisted Sister on your own with the help of these step-by-step instructions down below:

1. Wash and condition hair with Sebastian Professional Drench Shampoo and Conditioner. Apply Potion 9 to wet hair and blow-dry, tousling with fingers for a messy effect.

2. Pull hair up on top of the head and fasten a ponytail at the crown.

3. Mix Craft Clay with Microweb Fiber in hands and distribute through the whole ponytail.

4. Wrap the ponytail around the tie, starting from the bottom and fastening to the head leaving enough length to pull forward for a faux fringe.

5. Spray Shaper onto fringe and shape it to your desireeither sweeping to the side or straight down.