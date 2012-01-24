Hair Innovation: On The Set With Sebastian Professional

Back in October, we headed down to Pier 59 Studios in New York City to shoot our upcoming Sebastian Professional cover story with fashion photog (and one of our “Stylish New Yorkers”) Nicholas Routzen.

On the set of this fearlessly chic fashion shoot included Sebastian Professional visionaries like Harley Viera Newton, SOPHOMORE’s Chrissie Miller and photographer Bon Duke, as well as our 6 lucky winners from the Sebastian Professional “Infinite Possibilities” Challenge that were flown out just for this amazingly stylish opportunity.

Also on hand was Sebastian Professional Design Team Lead Stylist Christina McCarver, along with her talented team of creative hair professionals.

We chatted with Christina (along with a few other folks) during the shoot to get the 411 on all the amazing looks and products featured and used for the editorial, which you’ll be able to check out right here on StyleCaster and in the pages of NYLON magazine later this week.

Be sure to watch our exclusive behind-the-scenes footage down below!