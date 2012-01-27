Guess Which NYC Designer Is Teaming Up With Kmart For NYFW?

Kmart Fashion have just announced that they’ll be teaming up with Downtown Designer, It Girl and DJ Chrissie Miller‘s SOPHOMORE label, to create a limited edition T-shirt to help celebrate the chaos that is New York Fashion Week.

“Working with Kmart just made sense,” says Chrissie. “I’ve been a fan of the store since I was a little girl growing up in NYC. It’s such a heritage brand and still a place I go to to find classic basics which I can build into my everyday look.”

Relying on Sophomore’s off-the-cuff sensibility, the T-shirt will feature a broken high-heeled shoe with the phrase “#FashionWeekProblems” underneath. The T-shirt is also marking the return of Kmart Fashion’s New York Fashion Week Concierge Service that will enter its third season of providing on-call solutions to NYFW mini-crises (such as ripped tights, forgetting to eat lunch and losing your chap stick) for selected bloggers, fashionistas and industry insiders.

Kmart’s Concierge Girls will be sporting the limited edition T-shirt, as they answer troubled tweets from some of the fashion world’s most stylish influencers and run around town to their rescue.

The T-shirt will be unveiled on February 2nd at a private event, and will also be available as a gift-with-purchase at Chrissie Miller’s brand new boutique 143 Ludlow, in New York City.