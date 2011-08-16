Gucci To Debut Brand New Fiat 500 Car On Fashion’s Night Out

During this year’s Fashion’s Night Out on September 8th, 2011, it’s safe to assume that the New York-based event will have similar happenings going on like the last previous 2 yearsin-store parties, discounts for shoppers and…yeah, that’s pretty much it.

But it looks like now FNO will also be a platform for debuting luxury car models too, as Gucci plans to unveil the Fiat 500 by Gucci compact cars that same evening.

Customized by Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini who was inspired by black-and-white films of the past, the new black and white Fiat 500 and 500c by Gucci models (the latter pictured above) bring together two of Italy’s most well-known brands.

The Fiat 500 by Gucci cars will feature:

A signature Gucci green-red-green stripe that runs across the length of the power-retractable cloth top

Retro-inspired 15-inch aluminum wheels with Signature interlocking “GG” wheel-center covers

Two-toned leather seats with the symbolic “Guccissima” print on the seat back and cushion centers

Interlocking “GG” embossed on front passenger head restraints

Unique satin-chrome shift knob with interlocking “GG” logo

If you’re currently in the car market for your next set of wheels and looking for something that says “flashy yet modest,” then this Gucci car might be a safe bet.

But you’ll have to wait till December to hit up a local Fiat car dealership near you to get your hands on a pair of car keys.

Can you say, “Christmas/Kwanzaa/Hanukkah/Festivus gift”?!