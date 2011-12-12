Goldfrapp’s ‘Yellow Halo’ Will Have You Wishing For Summer

Even though everyone seems to be gearing up for the holidays with a grin, we’re already starting to miss the sandal-wearing days of summer.

Thanks to Goldfrapp‘s brand new video for the single “Yellow Halo”, the duo’s smooth mellow beats tied in together with tour footage of the two of them frolicking around in South America is making us totally envious of them right now, and also wondering how come we’re not on a tropical island with the sand underneath our toes at this very moment?!

The single “Yellow Halo” is the first release from their upcoming best-of album titled The Singles, which features their best ever jams (obvi) as well as two new songs like this track and “Melancholy Sky”.

Check out the video for “Yellow Halo” and be prepared to have all of your winter blues be melted away!