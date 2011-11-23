StyleCaster
Go Holiday Wardrobe Shopping For Your Inner Minimalist Goth

Go Holiday Wardrobe Shopping For Your Inner Minimalist Goth

Go Holiday Wardrobe Shopping For Your Inner Minimalist Goth
The holiday season is in full swing, where metallics, rich hues and sharply structured looks start to fill up just about everyone’s wardrobesexcept for fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester.

The Belgian-based creative has teamed up with online shop thecorner.com for an exclusive holiday 2011 capsule collection that features four essential styles for both men and women.

The all-black collection feature a ribbed tank top with a snowflake pattern, two different cuts of black pants (one for the ladies and one for the fellas), a leather vest and a leather bag.

ArtistErik Madigan Heck has also put together an exclusive video for the capsule collection which is just as sombre as the clothes themselves.

Head to the site today to get your minimalist goth look before Christmakwanzakah!

Women's Casual Pants, $890, at thecorner.com

Men's Casual Pants, $890, at thecorner.com

Sleeveless T-shirt, $430, at thecorner.com

Top, $1290, at thecorner.com

Large Leather Bag, $990, at thecorner.com

