Givenchy, Louboutin Hit The Streets For Style Inspiration

Looks like some of fashion’s more high-end, boutique brands are looking to the streets for style inspiration as of late. They’ve been caught using t-shirts, high-school-inspired class rings and high-top sneakers la Converse for references.

For one thing, luxury house Givenchy has become more and more influential in the world of Hip Hop recently. Thanks to Jay-Z and Kanye West teaming up with Creative Director Riccardo Tisci for the artwork on their latest album Watch The Throne, the line has a new following. We’re hoping to see more awesome T-shirts like the American Flag tee above become available in the near future, that combine luxury branding with eye-catching graphics.

Not a complete stranger to the iconic streetwear staple known as the high-top sneaker, Christian Louboutin has kicked up their kicks with tall spikey studs, eye-catching colorways and shiney rhinestones for their spring/summer 2012 men’s collection. Nothing says “bad ass” than glammed-out designer sneaks!

COMME des GARONS also takes a cue from traditional high school Americana fashions by getting into the bling game with their School-of-Life class rings, designed by Rei Kawakabo. The 3-ring collection comes in two sizes, available for men and women at the label’s New York store. Just throw one of these rings on your hand and you’ll be an instant class act in no time.

Product images via HIGHSNOBIETY