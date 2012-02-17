GIVEAWAY: Win A Copy Of Must-Read Indie Mag, Ladygunn

Don’t get me wrongI love digital media as much as the next girl, but sometimes it’s nice to have a little nostalgia back into your life by reading a good, old-fashioned print publication.

Even better is when it’s a brand new title in a publishing format you grew up withand by that I mean discovering a brand new magazine in the realms of fashion, music or art.

Case in point would be the new independent fashion and lifestyle magazine that has recently come to my attention known as Ladygunn.

Based in New York City and Los Angeles, the female-lead magazine features great interviews with your favorite actors and actresses who’s names you don’t know, but have def seen them in tons of supporting roles on the big and small screens. There are also some sweet fashion editorials in there as well, with an emphasis on highlighting emerging, up-and-coming designers.

Since I’m totally digging this publication, I wanted to give one lucky winner a chance to win Ladygunn‘s winter issue, dubbed “The Nostalgic Issue”, featuring NYFW show-hopping actress Krysten Ritter on the cover, along with stories on Justice, Ty Segall, Chromeo, Boo Boo Stewart from Twilight, Patrick Wolf, Kimya Dawson, ChrisMasterson and Ok Go inside the issue as well.



To win a free copy of Ladygunn Magazine, let me know what you’re obsessed with for the upcoming spring season by leaving a comment down below.

We’ll pick one winner at random on Wednesday, February 29th and ship the magazine out to you.

Good luck!

Disclaimer: Contest is open to residents of the U.S. only. Winner will be contacted by email. Winner is responsible for any taxes associated with this prize.