Girls On Film: Watch Ladyhawke’s New Music Video

New Zealand girl-crush-maker Ladyhawke is back on the music scene, bringing her awesome synth pop melodies back, this time sans bangs!

In her brand spanking new video for “Black White & Blue” (her first single in almost three years), we spy Ms. Hawke donning more of a softer, maturer look than since we lost saw her, when she was kicking out the jams from her self-titled debut album with choppy hair bangs, plaid T-shirts and lots of eyeliner.

To describe her from a New Yorker’s viewpoint, the old Ladyhawke was very Williamsburg, Brooklyn, while this new Ladyhawke is very Chelsea, Manhattan circa 1981.

And we’re kind of digging it!

Check out the video for the new single down below, and let us know what you think of Ladyhawke’s new style in the comments section underneath.