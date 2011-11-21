Get Your Wheels In Gear For Black Friday With UK’s Diagrams

With their latest single “Tall Buildings,” the London outfit Diagrams offers a much more organic dance-style sound than we’re used to. It’s the use of live drums, analog sounds, violin melodies and the singer’s cool voice that fill up the crisp sound space instead of familiar dirty techno synths. But the song’s ability to get us dancing is in no way compromised.

“Tall Buildings” is Diagram’s latest single off their upcoming debut album Black Light, which will be out in January. The track’s video appropriately displays pulsing energy in its fast-paced images, but keeps it down to earth by showing the band and their instruments in action. The bicycle wheel reminds us that the motion is mechanically, not digitally, driven.

All in all, it creates the kind of calm, groovy atmosphere that will get us energized without artificial techno injection. Check it out below: