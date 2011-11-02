Get Your Holiday Shopping On With NMRKT’s ’12 Days of Xmas’

Christmas comes early this year thanks to NMRKT‘s 12 Days of Christmas video series. The online magazine that is home to shopable short fashion films featuring the likes of Chelsea Leyland and Shenae Grimes will be airing a brand new film each day, starting from November 1st, where you’ll be able to purchase all the chic goodies on display in each clip.

The holiday shop-films will showcase 15 new brands for NMRKT’s online boutique portfolio, including Nettie Kent, Lacee Swan and Timo! (by designer Timo Weiland).

Also featured in the shorts are some of our favorite bloggers like Chuck McCarthy, fellow PROJECT attendee Hana May of Hearty Mag, and even a few of New York’s nightlife personalities.

Check out the exclusive 12 Days of Christmas teaser below, and start working on those holiday wish lists!