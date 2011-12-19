StyleCaster
Share

Get Your Chips, Beans On Toast And Bangers & Mash Wet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Get Your Chips, Beans On Toast And Bangers & Mash Wet

Susie G
by
Get Your Chips, Beans On Toast And Bangers & Mash Wet
4 Start slideshow

Attention Foodies: show your appreciation for British cuisine with the newest set of umbrellas from London Undercover.

Known for their quirky mix of classic and modernly designed umbrellas, this new range of lightweight umbrellas from London Undercover each feature a typical side dish, including brussel sprouts, bangers & mash, beans on toast and chips with ketchup.

With these eye-catching photographs plomped right on the canopy (the fabric part of the umbrellas), you will definitely be avoiding the rain but will be sure to grab the attention of a few food-loving on-lookers.

You can check out the whole range of these delicious umbrellas in the slideshow above!

[via Highsnobette]

0 Thoughts?
1 of 4

Chips & Ketchup Folded Umbrella, about $43.93, at London Undercover

Brussel Sprouts Folded Umbrella, about $43.93, at London Undercover

Beans On Toast Folded Umbrella, about $43.93, at London Undercover

Bangers & Mash Folded Umbrella, about $43.93, at London Undercover

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Jill Zarin Channels Her Inner Elizabeth Taylor

Jill Zarin Channels Her Inner Elizabeth Taylor

Promoted Stories

share