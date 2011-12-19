Get Your Chips, Beans On Toast And Bangers & Mash Wet

Attention Foodies: show your appreciation for British cuisine with the newest set of umbrellas from London Undercover.

Known for their quirky mix of classic and modernly designed umbrellas, this new range of lightweight umbrellas from London Undercover each feature a typical side dish, including brussel sprouts, bangers & mash, beans on toast and chips with ketchup.

With these eye-catching photographs plomped right on the canopy (the fabric part of the umbrellas), you will definitely be avoiding the rain but will be sure to grab the attention of a few food-loving on-lookers.

You can check out the whole range of these delicious umbrellas in the slideshow above!

[via Highsnobette]