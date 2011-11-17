Get Twisted With Friendly Fires’ New Jam ‘Hurting’ (VIDEO)

I hadn’t been able to put my finger on it, but this video is exactly how we should be dancing to Friendly Fires. Only a digital box head or a twisting, sassy neck can possibly match the edginess that’s in the video for the single “Hurting,” from the band’s latest album Pala.

The British trio erupted onto the music scene with their self-titled, debut album (released via XL Recordings) back in 2008. It was the dose of dance music the indie scene was desperate for, and three years later Friendly Fires’ sophomore album is delivering even punchier grooves for us to stride to. The album surfs through an array of styles, but never fails to get our foot tapping.

The music video for “Hurting” tells the story of a lover’s chase; the tension between the mutated couple is enough to explode into a digital climax when they finally embrace each other. Trust us when we say it will literally blow you away.