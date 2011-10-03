Get Swept Away With Karen Walker’s Summer 2012 Eyewear Line

Who needs models these days when you have equally waify mops and brooms to use instead?

Only New Zealand designer Karen Walker and her always original, well-defined eyewear designs could actually make everyday household items seem in vogue.

But enough about the mops and brooms — the real stars of the latest summer 2012 lookbook are the the 60s-Mod-meets-millenial-minimalistic-chic range of superior sunnies.

From throwing in bold yellows and oranges, to utilizing the always classic tortoise shell frame, Karen Walker has once again hit the bull’s eye with her latest offering of refreshingly fun eyewear.

To check out the latest summer 2012 lookbook from Karen Walker Eyewear, click the photos in the slideshow above!

[via Pedestrian.TV]