Get Sleek Holiday Hair With Sebastian’s Flaunt Collection

Susie G
by

If you’re planning to head out to some hot holiday parties this month, you better be sure that not only you got a killer outfit on, but some seriously drop-dead gorgeous hair going on!

For super shiny and sleek holiday hair this season, there’s no faster way to get amazing looking hair than with Sebastian Professional’s Flaunt Collection.

The Flaunt Collection includes products for super shiny, glossy, reflective, healthy looking hair, such as:

151847 1323302741 Get Sleek Holiday Hair With Sebastians Flaunt Collection

Trilliant ($19.95 SRP)

151844 1323302697 Get Sleek Holiday Hair With Sebastians Flaunt Collection

Halo Mist ($18.95 SRP)

151846 1323302731 Get Sleek Holiday Hair With Sebastians Flaunt Collection

Liquid Gloss ($18.95 SRP)

151845 1323302722 Get Sleek Holiday Hair With Sebastians Flaunt Collection

Shine Define ($16.95 SRP)

Either use the products separately or cocktail them together for one heck of a fierceless hairdo’!

And if you’re looking for a quick how-to on a sleek and stylish holiday hairstyle, why not try Shine Punch, created by Sebastian Professional Stylist Thomas Dunkin. Check out the step-by-step instructions down below:

SHINE PUNCH
1. On damp hair, apply Sebastian Professional Trilliant from roots to ends.
2. Blow-dry hair, starting at the front and using a medium-sized round brush.
3. Section hair and roll up into medium-sized rollers spraying Shine Define on each section for body protection and shine. Let the rollers set and cool for about 15 minutes then remove.
4. Create a right side part. Make a triangular section in the front and backcomb.
5. Brushing through the waves, gather hair around to one side for a subtle,
gentle waved look. Fix triangular section back and secure into place
with a bobby pin to hold the height.
6. Finish with Shaper hairspray.

