Get The Look: A Fashionable 90s Comeback

Although the 90’s were full of fashion faux pas, there’s something that warms our hearts about seeing plaid flannels, a pair of converse sneakers and a T-shirt for an iconic 90s rock band.

We can’t be the only ones who are feeling a bit nostalgic for 90’s fashionsince plenty of celebs have been rocking more “trendy” versions of the distinctive era’s looks.

Now you too can get the grunge-tastic looks, and channel your favorite 90’s “It” girls including Kate Moss, Claire Danes, Gwyneth Paltrow and more!

These fashion flashbacks featured in the slideshow above totally have us seeing double…deja vu anyone?