Get The Look: A Fashionable 90s Comeback

Marielle
by
Although the 90’s were full of fashion faux pas, there’s something that warms our hearts about seeing plaid flannels, a pair of converse sneakers and a T-shirt for an iconic 90s rock band.

We can’t be the only ones who are feeling a bit nostalgic for 90’s fashionsince plenty of celebs have been rocking more “trendy” versions of the distinctive era’s looks.

Now you too can get the grunge-tastic looks, and channel your favorite 90’s “It” girls including Kate Moss, Claire Danes, Gwyneth Paltrow and more!

These fashion flashbacks featured in the slideshow above totally have us seeing double…deja vu anyone?

Kate Moss in 1993; Nikki Hilton at a MTV event in 2011

Photos courtesy of Sipa & InTheirCloset.com

Get the same dress as Nikki's with this awesome slinky Alexander Wang frock

Alexander Wang Satin One-Shouldered Dress, $416, at Net-A-Porter

Gwyneth Paltrow; Mary Kate Olsen

Photos courtesy of The M Press and Marie Claire / Getty images

Milly Faux-Leopard Coat, $417, at Net-A-Porter; Ecote Maxi Skirt, $20, at Urban Outfitters

Liv Tyler in Empire Records in 1995; Leighton Meester at the Proenza Schouler fashion show during a recent New York Fashion Week

Leighton Meester photo courtesy of Just Jared/Patrick McMullan

Carven Sweater, $198, at OutNet.com; Iro Skirt, $285, at FarFetch.com

An editorial from Vogue back in 1992; Shenae Grimes

Photos courtesy of Fashion Made Me Funky and Shoprobertson.com

Chaser LA Shirt, $53, at Shoprobertson.com; McQ by Alexander McQueen Dress, $385, at OutNet.com

From top left to bottom right: Tai in Clueless from 1995; Mary Kate Olsen in 2008; Natalie Portman in 1994; Rihanna in the "We Found Love" music video

BDG Flannel, $39, at Urban Outfitters; IRO Plaid Shirt, $217, at Shopbop.com; Ecote Shirt, $54, at Ubran Outfitters

