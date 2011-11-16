Get Drenched In Style Thanks To Sebastian Professional

Let’s face iteveryone could use a little moisture in their hair when the winter season rolls into town. Why not then give your hair a little TLC and an amazing body boost with Sebastian Professional’s Drench Collection?

Inspired by fashion’s desire to take style to the max for ravishing results, the Drench collection (which is a favorite of jewelry designer Pamela Love) features a Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner, as well as a Deep Treatment Conditioner as pictured above.

Shampoo and Conditioner provide intense nourishment, moisturization and detangling for movable body and silkiness for frizzy, dry hair.

The weekly deep treatment provides normal to damaged hair with enriching intensive moisture retention in between salon services.

All Drench products are color-safe, and have a luxurious fragrance, which means not only will your hair feel healthy, conditioned and moisturized, it will also smell pretty amazing too!

The best part of the Drench Collection is that you can get full body style without breaking the bank. Prices start at $14.95 for the Mosturizing Shampoo, and $15.95 for the Mosturizing Conditioner and Deep Treatment each.

Don’t forget to check out the Sebastian Professional website for more great styling products and tips to keep your hair in full force this winter!