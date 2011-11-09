Gareth Pugh For Melissa Shoes: Hot Topic Goes Haute Couture

For the spring/summer 2012 season, London’s prince of goth haute coutureGareth Pugh has teamed up with Brazilian footwear brand Melissa Shoes to put his own unique spin on two different women’s styles: Ultra and Aileron.

The Ultra (as pictured below) is a flat ballerina shoe with a slight peep-toe, featuring Pugh’s signature stripey print and available in multiple colors. The Aileron (as pictured above) is a gladiator sandal that was inspired by Pugh’s first showing in Paris and comes in black, white and silver color combinations.

You can check out all of the color options on the Melissa Shoes site. Get ready to trade in your heavy Dr. Martens boots this summer for a pair of one of these bad boys.

[via Fashion Monitor]