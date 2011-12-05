Gareth Pugh & Byrdie Bell Host A NSFW Art Basel Miami Party

“Ok, so where are we going to put Byrdie?”

That’s what I overheard when I arrived at this past Saturday’s super exclusive Gareth Pugh dinner soire held at the newly updated Baoli-Vita Miami restaurant. Hosted by socialite-slash-actress-slash-model Byrdie Bell, Saturday’s shin dig celebrated the 10th anniversary of Art Basel, along with the exalted British designer Gareth Pugh, a few celebrity friends, New York nightlife mavens, and media guests, as they dined in Baoli-Vita’s beautiful backyard enclave outfitted like Kubrick’s Eden.

Pop-punched Gareth Pugh x Melissa Shoes accented the red carpet entrance, while gothic black lily centrepieces complemented the pulsing runway projection of Gareth’s latest collection, and naked models painted alabaster white, slinked in body harness chains, served sparkler-illuminated Dom Perignon bottles during the night.

Actor Bryan Greenberg from HBO’s How to Make It in America took snaps of supermodel Lisalla Montenegro, in customized sunglasses etched with each guests names, while Jesse Williams from Grey’s Anatomy debated Brooklyn vs. Los Feliz with DJ Sal Morale and his model girlfriend, Maryna Lichuk.

Gareth Pugh and his pink haired consort sipped dark martinis with the multi-coursed Mediterranean meals as 90210‘s Shenae Grimes and Jessica Stroup danced and laughed between tables. Nightlife entrepreneur, Nima Yamini, made the rounds amongst other noted New Yorkers such as Lorenzo Martone, Derek Blasberg, Kristian Laliberte, and Darrell Hartman, getting the sociable after party hosted by supermodel Lily Donaldson well on its fabulous way.

Be sure to check out all the photos from Saturday night’s uber fte in the slideshow above!

“Blogger, Best Friend, Babe Hunter, Brunch?” Joey Ng lives in New York, Los Angeles, plus everywhere in between, and is a Strategist for American Apparel. Follow her on Twitter: @JoeyNg.