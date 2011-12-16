G-Star’s Latest ‘Midnight Collection’: City Chic Perfection

Just in time for the holiday party season, G-Star‘s autumn/winter 2011 Correct Line “Midnight Collection” has arrived in stores and online, featuring elegant, tailored evening wear with a distinctive, forward-thinking G-Star twist.

Classic wardrobe pieces get updated with new silhouettes and modern fabrics offered in a color scheme between black and rich blues, which has become a signature trademark of G-Star’s “denim DNA.”

The stand out piece from this season’s womenswear collection is the Kalahari Dress, which was inspired by a dress from a recent G-Star RAW New York Fashion Week runway show. The dress is draped in high fashion design but perfectly tailored for the city streets.

Be sure to check out a few other highlights from this season’s collection in the slideshow above, or swing by a G-Star store near you to see the collection in person!