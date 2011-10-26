G-Star Throws International In-Store Fêtes, No Men Allowed

What better way to wrap up the end of a long work week then heading to a special girls-only event, where you and your friends can enjoyprofessional pampering, get some sweet styling tips and grab a bit of bubbly at one of the best denim brands around?
This week, all G-Star stores worldwide will be hosting a Women’s Night, with (what would be safe to assume) a pretty strict “no dudes” door policy. The G-Star Women’s Night concept provides a backstage feeling complete with hair and make-up touch-ups, manicures, and hors d’oeuvres, while receiving professional styling tips to help you find the perfect denim.
Want to get in on this stylishly good time? No problem!
Head on over to G-Star’s website, find the nearest participating G-Star store location near you (U.S. locations listed below), and register for you and your friends to join in on the fun.
G-Star Chicago
1525 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, Illinois
October 26th, 2011
5:00pm- 8:00pm
G-Star Los Angeles (Melrose)
7966 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, California
October 27th, 2011
6:00pm-9:00pm
G-Star Los Angeles (Santa Monica Place)
166 Santa Monica Place
Santa Monica, California
October 27th, 2011
6:00pm-9:00pm
G-Star New York (Broadway)
441 Broadway
New York City, New York
October 27th, 2011
5:00pm-8:00pm
G-Star New York (Soho)
270 Lafayette Street
New York City, New York
(Private Event)
G-Star New York (Union Square)
873 Broadway
New York City, New York
October 27th, 2011
5:00pm- 8:00pm
G-Star Newport Beach
571 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, California
October 27th, 2011
6:00pm-9:00pm
G-Star San Diego
470 5th Ave
San Diego, California
October 27th, 2011
6:00pm-9:00pm
G-Star San Francisco
2060 Chestnut St
San Francisco, California
October 27th, 2011
6:00pm-9:00pm
G-Star Washington DC
1666 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington DC
October 27th, 2011
7:00pm-10:00pm