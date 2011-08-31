Future Islands’ ‘Balance’ Video is a Nod To Summer Lovers

There is something about music videos for dancey, indie rock jams that have a cutesy, romantic story around it that I always seem be fond of. Maybe the reason is due to the fact that I’m just a hopeless romantic at heart who happens to also have excellent taste in music?

Nonetheless, Future Islands‘ summer-loving music video for their latest single “Balance” features a great toe-tapping tune that plays soundtrack to one of the most adorable musical clips we’ve seen this year.

Directed by former NYLON magazine producer Jay Buim, the video follows a young couple in love as they hitchhike around Northern New Jersey, en route to the beach, checking out the Garden State’s more charming characteristics like half-destroyed movie theaters left from the 70s, and empty grocery store parking lots.

If those things don’t scream “romantic” to you, than you obviously have never visited the suburban wonderland that is northern New Jersey.

After giving the video a few watches, which is posted below, you’re probably eager like us to get your hands on a Future Islands album. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until their album On the Water hits stores on October 11 from Thrill Jockey. But, you can also check them out on tour as they’ll be hitting venues from coast to coast starting this Friday, September 3 in Los Angeles.