From Paris To NYC, e-Shop Feminin Rascal Delivers The Goods!

Let’s face it, there are a ton of online shopping sites out in the web-o-sphere these days, with a handful of them seeming to carry the same kind of jazz like the others.

Coming in like a fresh of breath air is a new site to join the ranks called Feminin Rascal. Think of the site as like a cool new, trendy boutique that decided to open up shop off the main street in your hometown, inside a rennovated gallery space, complete with white walls and a minimal interior.

Based in New York City, the site features a variety of European brands, with a majority of them being exclusive to the new e-boutique. Such brands include celeb and fashion industry favs like Uslu Airlines, Thierry Lasry, Camilla Skovgaard and Causse (fact: Karl Lagerfeld once bought a lot of 250 gloves from Causse at one time), as well as up-and-coming designers that are already in celebrity closets.

For those of you who also happen to be based around the New York metro area, Feminin Rascal offers same-day delivery, which is great for when you need help accessorizing an outfit for a last minute shindig.

Since they’re just starting out, the site only has accessories available at the moment, but they do indeed plan on looking into carrying apparel items down the road.

