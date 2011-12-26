From Bombay With Love: Watch CHANEL’s Latest Fashion Film

After turning the Grand Palais in Paris into an elaborate dinner banquet, Karl Lagerfeld and company over at CHANEL have recently released a short fashion film, intended to show off the details of the French couture house‘s latest runway collection.

The Paris-Bombay Mtiers d’Art 2011/12 collection from CHANEL took inspiration from the major metropolitan Indian city (which is now known as Mumbai) to create an assortment of outfits and head-to-toe looks, from evening wear to sophisticated day-ensembles.

Check out the film below to get up close and personal with all the embellishments, dreadlocks (yes, dreadlocks) and heavy eye-liner spotted on all of the models. Oh, and if you’re intrigued by the song used in the short film like we are then take notethe track is called “Fuji Descent” by High Wolf.

After watching the clip, let us know what you think of the film in the comments section underneath!