French Boutique Label Kitsuné Films a Fall Fashion Battle

Fun, French and fearless are three words that would best describe the always in vogue, street sleek styles from boutique label Kitsun.

A leading tastemaker in Paris, Europe and beyond, Kitsun’s latest expansion in the fashion realm with their own private label is still growing and gaining buzz in trendy towns like New York, London and Toyko.

Kitsun’s fall 2011 men’s and women’s collections, which take great inspiration from the uptown fashions sported along New York’s own Madison Avenue in the 1960s (think Pan Am if you need some sort of a semi-accurate visual reference), is now available at the flagship Boutique Kitsun in Paris as well as online.

To get a little taste of the season’s collection, check out the quirky little teaser those trendy Parisians put out back in April featuring two youngsters battling it out to see who can dress up faster in Kitsun duds: