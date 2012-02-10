Freebie Alert: Win A Valentine’s Day Gift Set From Swatch

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Swatch wants you to wear your heart on your sleeve with their brand new Love Collection.

The Love Collection includes a set of super kawaii Original Gent watches. Catch My Heart is ruby red and features a small white figure, emerging from a scarlet rose sketched on the dial. The red silicon strap also bears the words “Only you!” positioned just beneath the dial.

The second Original Gent watch, Lovely Mine, features a pink dial that is home to a cute character in a rabbit costume, the ears of which join to form a heart shape. The pink strap confirms the tender declaration with “I love you!” written below the dial.

Each watch retails at a suggest price of $60 each, but Swatch wants to hook up one lucky StyleCaster reader the chance to win the entire set!

Just leave a comment down below, telling us how you plan to spend your time this Valentine’s Day.

We’ll pick one winner at random on Monday, February 13th and ship the pair out to you!

Disclaimer: Contest is open to residents of the U.S. only. Winner will be contacted by email. Winner is responsible for any taxes associated with this prize.