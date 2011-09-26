Fred Butler Fashion Film Dives in Head First, Makes a Splash

During this past London Fashion Week, a new monthly fashion film club called TEST Presents (created by TESTmagazine founder and British Vogue Art Director Jaime Perlman) held a special screening at the BFC Cinema, premiering fashion films by directors Kathryn Ferguson,Tom Giddings and Zaiba Jabbar.

The film directed by Zaiba Jabbar was created for the amazingly talented London-based fashion designer Fred Butler. The fashion short features some futuristic duds from the designer’s latest spring/summer 2012 collection, which looks like a more grown-up, millennial-appropriate wardrobe of 80s cartoon heroine Rainbow Brite.

After checking out the film below (and not to mention the super-crazy nails designed by the folks over at MINX), let us know what you think of Fred Butler’s underwater-creature-inspired designs in the comments section underneath!

[via I Think You’re Swell]