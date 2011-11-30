Fred Bulter x FeelUnique.com Soaps Are Perfect For Rave Bros

Just in time for the gift-giving season, beauty website FeelUnique.com has collaborated with funky chic British designer Fred Butler for a small collection of colorful and yummy smelling soaps.

If you aren’t too familiar with Fred Butler, you may have seen some of her designs spotted on the likes of Lady Gaga (remember the blue telephone head piece in the music “Telephone”? Yup, that was a Fred Butler original), La Roux, Patrick Wolf and Little Boots.

Her super rad rainbow-powered aesthetic has trickled into a trio of cone-shaped soap designs for this limited edition collection with FeelUnique.com.

The soaps come in three different “flavors”: Tequila Sunrise, Strawberry Daiquiri and Minty Mojito.

Perfect for adding a little razzle dazzle to your morning routine, these limited edition soap sculptures priced at 5.95 each (about $9.22 USD) are now available exclusively on FeelUnique.com.