Former ShopBop Head Buyer Launches ‘A Man & A Woman’ E-Shop

For those of you who seek to find online shopping inspiration from the mean-yet-fashionable streets of lower Manhattan, be sure to check out the brand new e-commerce site A Man and a Woman.

Recently launched last month, the new shopping platform is the brainchild of former ShopBop Head Buyer Erin Crandall, who also runs the West Village boutique that goes by the same name as the site.

The new e-boutique features a slew of Downtown designers from New York and beyond, such as favorites like Chris Benz, Rebecca Taylor, Alexander Wang, Yigal Azrouel, Vince, Dannijo and Jason Wu.

Filled with tons of options for guys and gals, A Man and a Woman will be your new one-stop destination to get New York City approved apparel and accessories without having to ever leave the house!