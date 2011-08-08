StyleCaster
Former Child Stars & It Girls Rage On At Lollapalooza Party

Susie G
by
The past weekend in Chicago, concert-goers amassed at the Windy City’s Grant Park for the annual Lollapalooza festival which featured a range of acts from headliners like Eminem, Coldplay and Muse to indie talents like Lykke Li, The Drums and and Best Coast.

The yearly three-day music bender is right up there with other festivals like SXSW and Coachella in regards to the same kind of magnitude it has with attracting tons of celebs and personalities to come check out the live shows and the extensive after party circuit.

Thanks to Belvedere Vodka, who teamed up this year with W Hotel’s Chicago City Center location to create the Belve Music Lounge, hot celebs and It girls alike came out to keep the music raging into the the wee hours of the night.

Over the weekend, the Belve Music Lounge saw visits from Twilight‘s Kellen Lutz and Kick-Ass‘ Christopher Mintz-Passe, along with live performances from buzz bands like Two Door Cinema Club and The Black Lips. Additional music was also provided by cool cred DJs like my girls Mia Moretti and Caitlin Moe, along with la-la land part-time DJs Elijah Wood and DJ Mom Jeans (a.k.a. That ’70s Show‘s Danny Masterson).

To see photos from this exclusive, star-studded event, be sure to check out the snaps in the slideshow above!

All photos by Don J Kang

Former child star Elijah Wood and Scenester DJ Ana Calderon pose behind the wheels of steel at the W Chicago City Center for a night of post-Lollapalooza partying

Twilight's Kellen Lutz talks to the press at the Belve Music Lounge's red carpet

Seems like McLovin hasn't lost his special touch with the ladies...

Danny Masterson a.k.a. DJ Mom Jeans gets the crowd going with some sweet party jams

It girl DJ Mia Moretti, Grace Potter and Caitlin Moe hang out backstage

Indie darlings Two Door Cinema Club kick out the jams

"Hotlanta" band The Black Lips seemed to have moved on from their making-out-on-stage days...

