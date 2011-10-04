Folli Follie Teams Up With Nail Rock For Some Hot Tips

Folli Follie, the Greek-based, internationally-established accessories brand, has teamed up with online beauty site Nail Rock for a super stellar collection of nail wraps.

Hot on the latest nail beauty trend, Nail Rock creates amazingly eye-catching nail art wraps that will having you ditch all of your old nail polish bottles.

Their latest collab with Folli Follie sees the debut of three new nail wraps, each featuring a signature pattern from the Greek label: The happy nuget pattern, the zebra pattern and the Heart4Heart (H4H) design.

With each Nail Rock design costing only $10.34 (plus shipping), these hot tips are sure to sellout like hotcakes!