FNO Party Snaps: DKNY, Alice + Olivia, Mondrian SoHo & More!

If you haven’t been living under a rock lately, you probably already know that last night was the worldwide fashion-forward fte known as Fashion’s Night Out.
From New York to Melbourne, major cities worldwide participated in this annual event that was created in order to boost retail sales in today’s less-than stellar global economy, as well as trying to connect fashion fans and shopping addicts with industry insiders and notable celebs.
With over hundreds of party options during last night’s FNO here in New York City, trying to hit up every shin dig all over town, while running into crazy traffic both on and off the streets, was just about nearly impossible!
Thankfully, I had already put together my own list of stylish FNO happenings earlier that day, so as to not waste my time dolling around town and getting stuck in traffic. Starting first all the way uptown at the DKNY store on Madison Avenue to hang out with the five chic New Yorkers that are a part of DKNY and StyleCaster’s “Something New York” campaign, I slowly made my way downtown, with a pit stop at the Alice + Olivia Bryant Park store, before heading into SoHo to check out the Realm boutique party with Lissie Trullie and Man Repeller, and then finally making it to the Mondrian SoHo Sessions event with SPIN magazine, featuring a dance-tastic performance from Neon Indian.
To get a first-hand glimpse into all the shenanigans that went down in the Big Apple last night, check out all the snapshots in the slideshow above!
First FNO stop: DKNY on Madison Avenue!
"Something New York"-er Tiffany Gong, with model-blogger Sasha Owen-Longfellow and StyleCaster's own David Goldberg and Jessica Hoppe
The three looks that Tiffany Gong styled for the DKNY campaign were on display at the shop last night (my favorite is the one at the far right!)
Fellow "Something New York"-ers Ellen Gustafson and Michelle Ricks pose for a quick snap at the DKNY store
Ellen Gustafson's hand-selected outfits for the "Something New York" campaign were also on display at the DKNY store last night
Not be left out of the crowd, the three final looks styled by Michelle Ricks were also modeled on some faceless mannequins at the shop last night as well!
StyleCaster's Melissa Gilbert (right) and friend Alex Bort looks quite handsome next to the men's shirts, don't you think?
The Blinder Barber's Jeff Laub and fellow "Something New York"-er hangs out at the pop-up hair salon that was located on the men's floor at DKNY during last night's FNO shin dig
Our fifth and final "Something New Yorker"-er William Rabbe (right) and amigo test drive some sweet shades at DKNY
Next, I headed to the Calvin Klein shop across the street to check out DJ-slash-"It"-girl Mia Moretti rock it out behind the decks
SPOTTED: NYLON's Joseph Errico and Jaclynn B. Jarrett at Calvin Klein
Downtown darling Justin Dean Thomas spun some classic rock and rolls jams during Tod's FNO party last night
Hands-down, this lady was the best dressed gal I spotted at Tod's last night #Truth
Slowly making my way downtown, I ended up at the Alice + Olivia shop in Bryant Park to check out the Sebastian Professional hair extension bar
FACT: Sebastian Professional stylists are some of the coolest and happiest people I know!
Gratuitous FNO crew snapshot: Model-blogger Sasha Owen-Longfellow, Jessica MC and StyleCaster's Jessica Hoppe
Finally making it to the last neighborhood of the evening, my arrival in SoHo was greeted by dozens of fashion-craved youngsters, blanketing the stone-walled streets
Singer-songwriter Lissy Trullie kicks out the tunes during last night's Realm boutique FNO party
SPOTTED: Leandra Medine (a.k.a. Man Repeller) and her excellent leopard-print heels at Realm boutique
The last and final stop of the night was the exclusive FNO after-party thrown by SPIN magazine at the swanky Mondrian SoHo Hotel, where I spotted the wonderfully talented Beth Ditto
I gave this babe the nickname of "DJ Hottie McHotstuff"
Having a few of these Kanon Organic Vodka cocktails is a great way to destress from a full-on FNO evening!
Neon Indian's Alan Palomo stole the crowd's attention with his amazing vocal stylings and his crazy synth swagger!
Alan Palomo destroyed that synth by the end of the night
Girls who rock out on Roland guitars are my heroes!
Ending the night by watching this studmuffin of a musician perform at the Mondrian SoHo was the best way to remember one heck of a FNO!