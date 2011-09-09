FNO Party Snaps: DKNY, Alice + Olivia, Mondrian SoHo & More!

If you haven’t been living under a rock lately, you probably already know that last night was the worldwide fashion-forward fte known as Fashion’s Night Out.

From New York to Melbourne, major cities worldwide participated in this annual event that was created in order to boost retail sales in today’s less-than stellar global economy, as well as trying to connect fashion fans and shopping addicts with industry insiders and notable celebs.

With over hundreds of party options during last night’s FNO here in New York City, trying to hit up every shin dig all over town, while running into crazy traffic both on and off the streets, was just about nearly impossible!

Thankfully, I had already put together my own list of stylish FNO happenings earlier that day, so as to not waste my time dolling around town and getting stuck in traffic. Starting first all the way uptown at the DKNY store on Madison Avenue to hang out with the five chic New Yorkers that are a part of DKNY and StyleCaster’s “Something New York” campaign, I slowly made my way downtown, with a pit stop at the Alice + Olivia Bryant Park store, before heading into SoHo to check out the Realm boutique party with Lissie Trullie and Man Repeller, and then finally making it to the Mondrian SoHo Sessions event with SPIN magazine, featuring a dance-tastic performance from Neon Indian.

To get a first-hand glimpse into all the shenanigans that went down in the Big Apple last night, check out all the snapshots in the slideshow above!