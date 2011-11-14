Florence Releases Limited Edition Vinyl, Cover Shot By Karl

I think it’s safe to say that songstress Florence Welch and fashion Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld are currently one of the industry’s biggest powerhouse duos, especially after Karl announced that Florence was his muse for CHANEL‘s spring/summer 2012 collection as well as having her do an amazing surprise performance during the luxury label’s most recent presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

To celebrate the highly acclaimed first single release from Florence + the Machine‘s latest album, the Vinyl Factory and Island Records have released a special vinyl record copy of the hit “Shake It Out” which will be available in limited quantities. The release marks the first of a series of limited edition vinyls that will each feature cover art from yet another picture-perfect collaboration between Karl and Florence.

The vinyl records seem to have been produced in the elegant eye of CHANEL, with the releases featuring luxe details such as screen printed, silver foiled and hand numbered covers printed on a pristine white card, with each copy featuring a unique series of photographic portraits personally taken by Karl, which is set to remain exclusive to these limited edition releases.

Each record is made out of a heavyweight 180-gram 12″ white vinyl, dressed in a silver inner bag. The releases features an A-side of “Shake It Out” along with a B-side remix from Canadian R&B whiz kid The Weeknd.

At 50 a pop (which is about $80), this is for sure the ultimate gift this holiday season for any die-hard Florence fans who have a penchant for CHANEL.