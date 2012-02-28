First Look: Upstate’s Fall 2012 Lookbook is To Tie-Dye For

Coincidentally coinciding with the 90s trend revival, Brooklyn-based label Upstate takes tie-dying to a whole other level of craftiness. Instead of hand-dying old, funny/ironic T-shirts that are hanging out in the back of your closet just for a laugh, Upstate designers Kalen and Astrid combine their dip-dye and shibori (“A japanese tradition of dyeing cloth using several different methods of binding, folding, or compressing the fabric”) techniques to create beautifully new colorways and patterns for non-constricting garments.

“The Upstate fall/winter 2012 collection seeks a rich palette of fabrics and explores pairing them in unexpected ways. We found inspiration in the vintage French shapes of Madame Grs and in patterns for traditional Japanese garments. The collection reflects the materials that comprise it by offering pieces that are both strong and feminine.”

