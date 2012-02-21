First Look: Taylor Warren Is High School Chic For NTICE FW12

After giving us a range of sportswear chic ensembles inspired by a hybrid of our two fave flicks (Clueless and The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou) for the spring season, New York-based label NTICE is once again giving us casual cool designs.

StyleCaster has got the exclusive first peek into the latest range of styles from NTICE’s Fall/Winter 2012 lookbook that screamsHigh School inspired radness.

Featuring model-slash-“It”-girl Taylor Warren (who you might remember seeing beheaded in Kayne West‘s “Monster” video), we love the casual-meets-preppy-meets-grunge-meets-glam hodgepodge of fashion genres represented in this versatile collection. Even though we’ve only got a handful of photos to show you, we were actually able to glance at the whole lookbook, and trust us when we say that there’s literally something for everyone.

If only we could have rocked these outfits down the hallways of our high schools back in the day…then maybe we would have had a better chance of charming our teachers to let us out of class early.

Check out the exclusive first set of photos from NTICE’s Fall/Winter 2012 Lookbook in the slideshow above.