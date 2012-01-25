First Look: Kate Moss For Mango Spring/Summer 2012 Campaign

While it was just leaked to the press yesterday that supermodel Kate Moss will be the face for MANGO‘s spring/summer 2012 campaign, we’ve already received a few behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot in London.

Shot by Terry Richardson, this isn’t the first time that the British babe and the American photographer teamed up for the Spanish retailer.

“I’m really excited to be working with MANGO for S/S 2012, we had a great time shooting the campaign, the team are so easy to work with and shooting with Terry is always fun,” says Kate.

We’re really excited to see Kate Moss do her thang, covered in the season’s colorful and playful designs from MANGO (we’ve got a few favorite pieces on our shopping list already).

Check out all of the behind-the-scenes images in the slideshow above, and be sure to keep an eye out for a fashion film coming soon, right here on StyleCaster!