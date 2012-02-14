First Look: Chromat’s AW12 Lookbook Does Disney Couture

Who says your winter wardrobe has to be dull and serious?

Thanks to New York-based label Chromat and head designer Becca McCharen (whose fans include Nicki Minaj, Jessica Chastain and Ladyfag), you can add a little chutzpah to your clothes during the colder months with some cartoonish charm.

Taking inspiration from iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Jessica Rabbit, Chromat’s latest designs will make any gal not afraid to accentuate her curves look like a vixen and a sweetheart, all at the same time.

Starring America’s Next Top Model vet and recent Gemma Kahng model, the doe-eyed Allison Harvard, we can’t wait to add a little “va-va-va-voom” to our outfits come this fall after getting an exclusive first look at her brand new collection.

Check out the lookbook for yourself in the slideshow above, and let us know if you’re feeling these “structured experiments for the human body” as much as we do down in the comments section below.

Photos: Lauren Duque

Hair: Dakota Heman

Makeup: Tiffany Patton

Models: Allison Harvard and Auguste (Aim)