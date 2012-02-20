First Look: Barbie x Sister By Sibling For LDN Fashion Week

Last week, we first got word that Barbie would be partnering up with burgeoning London-based fashion label and StyleCaster favorite Sister By Sibling for London Fashion Week. Just now, we finally got the photographic evidence to prove it.

During the presentation for the second-ever collection from the designer knitwear trio, six dolls were dressed in different, miniaturized key looks from the Sister by Sibling Fall/Winter 2012 collection, and were set on display at the Sister by Sibling area of the NEWGEN space at Somerset House. Large-scale Polaroid photos of the plastic supermodel doing her thang were also the backdrop to the label’s recent presentation over the weekend.

The photo series, entitled “Test Shots”, were shot by photographer Alastair Strong, and features the Barbie dolls wearing the exciting and fun knitwear designs that have already been making front page news in England, and blowing up a lot of Twitter feeds on the fashion front.



“Inspired by Sister by Sibling’s points of reference, I wanted Barbie to exist in her outfits in her own miniature world,” said Alastair.

If you weren’t able to attend this weekend’s presentation, fret not because you can check out the rad Polaroid shots in the slideshow above.

Take a gander, and let us know what you think about the images and the collection in the comments section down below!