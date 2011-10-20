Film Biopic on Legendary NYC Rock Club CBGB in the Works

The Ramones. Blondie. Talking Heads. Patti Smith.

What do these great American rock ‘n roll pioneers all have in common?

The answer to that would be the once-famous watering hole in New York City’s Bowery otherwise known as CBGB.

Now the site of a John Varvatos retail store, CBGB was one of the most influential (and pretty divey) music venues on the New York music scene since its opening in 1973.

The rock-heavy club was most known for helping to incubate entire musical genres, specifically the punk and new wave scenes of the late 70s and early 80s. But what might come as a surprise to some was the fact that CBGB actually first started out as a joint to hear country, bluegrass and blues music.

(Sounds crazy, right?)

So crazy that I’m dying to find out more of the history and mayhem behind one of the country’s most legendary music venues.

Thanks to cinematic professionals Randall Miller and Jody Savin, the club will be revisited in a brand-new (and what I predict will be quite awesome) feature film that’s set to begin shooting in New York in February 2012.

“The CBGB film is down and dirty, but it’s about a man who gave a voice to so many artists. Hilly Kristal was a hero and his story has the makings of a tour-de-force performance in the hands of the right actor,” adds Miller. Savin adds, “This is a film about an unsung champion of new music and a filthy Bowery watering hole that become a kind of salon for the voices of a new generation of musicians and poets.”

My only question is when do they begin casting for extras and where can I sign up?!?

[via Bowery Boogie]