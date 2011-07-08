Femme Fatale’s Guide to London: Markets, Minis and More!

London – the home of new royal Kate Middleton, birthplace of the miniskirt and a city that considers beans on toast as an actual meal. With so much going on in this cultural epicentre, be sure you don’t waste one minute checking your friend’s Facebook statuses or watching European MTV in your hotel room!

Head over to East London to get your fill on all things hip and trendy, or hop on the tube to Oxford Street to go window shopping at all the major department stores. You can also swing by Carnaby Street in your best homage outfit to Mary Quant and the psychedelic 60s, or cruise on over to Parliament to say “Hello!” to Big Ben.

Whatever your own personal itinerary ends up being, just make sure its “well ace.” To gurantee that you’ll have a jolly good ol’ time in the L-D-N, I’ve compiled a list of all the hotspots you need to check out.

No need to thank me for this guide of awesomness…unless you don’t mind sending a few HobNob biscuits my way here in New York?!

The SoHo Hotel (Photo courtesy of Firmdale Hotels)



HOTELS:

Old Blue Last (Photo by Victor Frankowski)

BARS/CLUBS:



Hoxton/Shoreditch



Dalston



Islington



Camden



SoHo

Punk Club, 14 Soho Street, London, UK W1D 3DN

The John Snow, 39 Broadwick Street, London, UK W1F 9QJ

Madame JoJo’s, 8-10 Brewer Street, London, UK W1F 0SE

The Den, 18 West Central St, London, UK WC1A 1JJ

Spitalfields Market

MARKET GUIDE:

Friday – Go to Portabello Road in the morning for some extreme thrifting, literally. From records, to jewelry, to vintage clothes and to old riding boots, we recommend you get a good night’s sleep the day before for all the exhausting digging you will be doing!

Saturday – Head to Broadway Market in the morning to see the “quiet” side of Hackney, and then hop on the bus over to Camden to check out the stalls situated near the canal.

Sunday – Check out Spitalfields Market first, and then you can cross the street to spend the rest of the afternoon on Brick Lane purchasing knick knacks from craft vendors, tasting grub from international food stalls or thrifting through strangers’ personal belongings, hanging out of suitcases on the pavement.

Tate Modern Museum

MUSEUMS:

Boho Mexica

RESTAURANTS:



SoHo

Cha Cha Moon, 21 Ganton St, London, UK, W1F 9BN

Diner, 18 Ganton St, London, UK W1F 7BU

Bodeans, D’arblay House, 10A Poland Street, London, UK W1F 8PZ

Covent Garden

Wahaca, 66 Chandos Place, London, UK WC2N 4HG

Bedford & Strand, 1A Bedford Street, London, UK WC2E 9HH

Camden

Wagamama, 9-11 Jamestown Road, London, UK NW1 7BW

Grab some grub from the food stalls at Camden Market!

Shoreditch/Hoxton

Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen, 2 Hoxton Street, London, UK N1 6NU

Boho Mexica, 151-153 Commercial Street, London, UK E1 6BJ

Brick Lane

Truman Brewery, Grey Eagle St, Poplar, London, UK E1 6

All Star Lanes, 95 Brick Lane, London, UK E1 6QL

Any Indian restaurant!

Oxford Street

SHOPPING:

Oxford Street – Selfridge’s, TOPSHOP, Miss Selfridges, River Island, ZARA, Primark and House of Fraser

SoHo/Carnaby Street – Ben Sherman, YourEyesLie, Liberty London, Beyond Retro, Supreme, Irregular Choice, Year Zero

Covent Garden – Dr. Martens, Mint Vintage, Fred Perry, Karen Millen, agns b.

Mayfair/Regent Street – b Store, Vivienne Westwood, Dover Street Market

Kensington – Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Burberry

Brick Lane/East London – Various independent vintage shops, Rokit Vintage, Rough Trade Records, LN-CC

Camden – Camden Market stalls, various retail shops on Camden High Street

