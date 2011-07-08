StyleCaster
Share

Femme Fatale’s Guide to London: Markets, Minis and More!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Femme Fatale’s Guide to London: Markets, Minis and More!

Susie G
by

London – the home of new royal Kate Middleton, birthplace of the miniskirt and a city that considers beans on toast as an actual meal. With so much going on in this cultural epicentre, be sure you don’t waste one minute checking your friend’s Facebook statuses or watching European MTV in your hotel room!

Head over to East London to get your fill on all things hip and trendy, or hop on the tube to Oxford Street to go window shopping at all the major department stores. You can also swing by Carnaby Street in your best homage outfit to Mary Quant and the psychedelic 60s, or cruise on over to Parliament to say “Hello!” to Big Ben.

Whatever your own personal itinerary ends up being, just make sure its “well ace.” To gurantee that you’ll have a jolly good ol’ time in the L-D-N, I’ve compiled a list of all the hotspots you need to check out.

No need to thank me for this guide of awesomness…unless you don’t mind sending a few HobNob biscuits my way here in New York?!

134929 1310585998 Femme Fatales Guide to London: Markets, Minis and More!

The SoHo Hotel (Photo courtesy of Firmdale Hotels)

HOTELS:

135308 1311000185 Femme Fatales Guide to London: Markets, Minis and More!

Old Blue Last (Photo by Victor Frankowski)

BARS/CLUBS:

Hoxton/Shoreditch

Dalston

Islington

  • Lexington, 96-98 Pentonville Road, London, UK N1 9JB

Camden

SoHo

134730 1310491123 Femme Fatales Guide to London: Markets, Minis and More!

Spitalfields Market

MARKET GUIDE:

Friday – Go to Portabello Road in the morning for some extreme thrifting, literally. From records, to jewelry, to vintage clothes and to old riding boots, we recommend you get a good night’s sleep the day before for all the exhausting digging you will be doing!

Saturday – Head to Broadway Market in the morning to see the “quiet” side of Hackney, and then hop on the bus over to Camden to check out the stalls situated near the canal.

Sunday – Check out Spitalfields Market first, and then you can cross the street to spend the rest of the afternoon on Brick Lane purchasing knick knacks from craft vendors, tasting grub from international food stalls or thrifting through strangers’ personal belongings, hanging out of suitcases on the pavement.

134727 1310491111 Femme Fatales Guide to London: Markets, Minis and More!

Tate Modern Museum

MUSEUMS:

134728 1310491115 Femme Fatales Guide to London: Markets, Minis and More!

Boho Mexica

RESTAURANTS:

SoHo

  • Cha Cha Moon, 21 Ganton St, London, UK, W1F 9BN
  • Diner, 18 Ganton St, London, UK W1F 7BU
  • Bodeans, D’arblay House, 10A Poland Street, London, UK W1F 8PZ

Covent Garden

Camden

  • Wagamama, 9-11 Jamestown Road, London, UK NW1 7BW
  • Grab some grub from the food stalls at Camden Market!

Shoreditch/Hoxton

Brick Lane

134729 1310491120 Femme Fatales Guide to London: Markets, Minis and More!

Oxford Street

SHOPPING:

  • Oxford Street – Selfridge’s, TOPSHOP, Miss Selfridges, River Island, ZARA, Primark and House of Fraser
  • SoHo/Carnaby Street – Ben Sherman, YourEyesLie, Liberty London, Beyond Retro, Supreme, Irregular Choice, Year Zero
  • Covent Garden – Dr. Martens, Mint Vintage, Fred Perry, Karen Millen, agns b.
  • Mayfair/Regent Street – b Store, Vivienne Westwood, Dover Street Market
  • Kensington – Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Burberry
  • Brick Lane/East London – Various independent vintage shops, Rokit Vintage, Rough Trade Records, LN-CC
  • Camden – Camden Market stalls, various retail shops on Camden High Street

All photos unless otherwise noted are from Flickr

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share