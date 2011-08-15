Fall Trend Alert: Get the New Wave Neon Mod Look From Berlin

Hellbent on rocking summertime neons into the fall season and continuing the color-blocking trend, bloggers Silke Wichertspan and Julia Freitag behind German online magazine Styleproofed.com have teamed up with knitwear designer Iris von Arnim to put together a small capsule collection of timeless, unisex pieces.

At Styleproofed.com we try to stay away from following classic trends and repetitive combinations. If my cardigan looks better with his shirt today, then he gets to wear it and I’ll grab his white shirt instead. A certain unisex concept was important in selecting our designs. We also wanted them to be season less [sic]. First and foremost, because the designs are being launched on the market in the summer, but also because it’s always annoying when you can’t wear your favorite piece that time of the year. Julia has just been to La Gomera and wore her cap every evening when the air on the coast cooled down just like the surfers do. Every item can be worn every day and for years to come. –Silke Wichert and Julia Freitag

The bright-on-black collection includes a set of turtleneck sweaters, cardigans and knit caps that look like they came from Colorado circa 1991. All items are now available for purchase through Styleproofed.com.



