Fake It Till You Make It: Get Cool Temp Tattoos, Wall Decor

Want to get a tattoo but not to keen on rocking a “I Heart ____” tat in your golden years?

Have the urge to spruce up your living abode but you don’t even know where you’ll be living next year?

Creative commitment-phobes rejoice! Thanks to Tattly Designy Temporary Tattoos and Blik Wall Graphics, your knuckles and your bedroom walls can get as artsy as you want them to be without any permanent regret attached.

While I do appreciate cool, well-thought tattoos on other folks, due to my fear of needles and other reasons, there’s no chance that you’ll ever see me in a tattoo parlorever. But with Tattly tattoos, I can rock out some pretty authentic looking knuckle tattoos or show my love for vintage Polaroid cameras with a cute doodle tat that resembles the iconic SX-70 Polaroid camera.

If you’re looking to paint up your boudoir instead of your body, then check out the sweet wall graphics from Blik. With the range of designs they offer both in style and size, there are tons of ways to create some personality in your own apartment or work area.

I also love how some of the wall graphics can create an illusion of tchotchkes and different decor accesories, perfect for a sparsely furnished room. From headboards, to plants, to grandfather clocks, to lamps and chandeliers, fake home furnishings never looked this clever before.

But if you’re looking for more than just IKEA dopplegangers to put in your room, Blik also offers designs that have more of an aesthical appeal, similar to murals and other forms of street art (check out the Keith Haring designs!) While some decals may be more permanent than others, Blik’s website is really good on giving advice on how to remove the graphics off various surfaces.

With Tattly’s guilt-free tattoos and Blik’s wall decal designs for you urban hoppers, these temporary options are a great way to express one’s artsy and creative side without any long-term attachments.