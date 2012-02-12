EXCLUSIVE: Watch The Ivana Helsinki Autumn 2012 Runway Video

The Ivana Helsinki Fall/Winter 2012 collection, titled “Tapiola-Kauniainen,” debuted during New York Fashion Week this past Friday, sending retro-inspired, feminine ensembles down the runway.

The collection (named after two areas around and in the Helsinki area) tells a strong story from head designer Paola Suhonen‘s childhood weekends in the 70s, spent with family and friends in a country home near Helsinki.

For this season, Paola used an array of oranges, navy blues, whites and blacks on materials like wool, chiffon and silk with custom-made prints to create pieces that gave some depth and personality to the clothes without being too outlandish and over-the-top.

Designed for the girl who doesn’t like too much fuss when it comes to her outfit, Ivana Helsinki’s Autumn/Winter 2012 easy-to-wear collection offers form-flattering silhouettes for just about anyone.

Check out exclusive footage of the Ivana Helsinki Autumn/Winter 2012 collection below.