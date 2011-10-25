EXCLUSIVE: VMAN Gives Us a Brief History of Babes (VIDEO)

If history textbooks could look half as slick and stylish as VMAN‘s The Decades Issue, I bet $5 that colleges would be turning out a lot more history majors these daysstylish ones too!

Hitting stands on Thursday, October 27th, the latest issue is dedicated to chronicling men’s fashions from the past (and even future) decades. From the 1880s up to the 2020s, VMAN interprets popular fashion trends of these specific eras thanks to the help of heritage brands like Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton as well as more modern labels like Jil Sander and G STAR.

As you can spot in the exclusive photos in the slideshow above as well as the video teaser below, not only is VMAN giving us an eye-catching review of men’s fashions, but an excellent quick lesson in hunk history too.

Who knew history could ever look this good?!