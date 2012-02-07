EXCLUSIVE: See What Ivana Helsinki Has In Store For NYFW

With the tornado known as Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York just less than 100 hours away, fashion designers are rushing and crunching down to get the final, finishing touches in place for the release of their Fall/Winter 2012 collections.

To get an insider’s glimpse into what one of these designers has in store this week, our friends at Scandinavian label Ivana Helsinki have given us an exclusive sneak peek into their upcoming collection by sending us over their moodboard that has inspirational design images, as well as a beautifully, well-made short film which you can check out down below.

We’ve heard of moodboards before, but a mood filmeven better!

The Ivana Helsinki Autumn/Winter 2012 collection, Tapiola-Kauniainen (named after two areas around and in Helsinki), tells a strong story from head designer Paola Suhonen‘s childhood weekends in the 70s, spent with family and friends in a country home near Helsinki.

“…I spent my childhood weekends under the dark wooden table, listening to my mom and dad being part of these passionate conversations,” says Suhonen.

“The mysterious scent of French wine, smoking inside, the soft woolen carpet underneath me, those ladies, my aunts and family, walking around my hiding place, wearing bold printed cotton night gowns, golden slippers, young moustache [sic] men with corduroy trumpet pants and brave idealistic ideas about [the] world…All this is, my family and relatives, and I wonder where all these moments of idealism in Tapiola and Kuniainen, did [they] disappear?…”

As an added bonus for you die-hard fashion week followers, StyleCaster has teamed up with Ivana Helsinki to give one lucky a reader a pair of tickets (yes, two actual tickets) to catch the upcoming Ivana Helsinki show in person, right in New York City’s fashionable Chelsea neighborhood.

So, how do you enter? It’s pretty easy, actually…

1. Follow us on Twitter

Follow @StyleCaster

2. Follow Ivana Helsinki on Twitter

Follow @IvanaHelsinki



3. Leave your name in the comments section below, letting us know you’ve done both.

StyleCaster members have until Noon EST on Thursday, February 9th to enter this exclusive contest and win the chance to see this collection live in person!



Disclaimer: One winner will be chosen at random and be contacted via e-mail.

