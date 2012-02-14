EXCLUSIVE: See The Video For Boo by HOUSE of WARIS

In honor of the new collection Boo by HOUSE of WARIS, House of Waris has asked artists and friends to create short videos entitled “You’re My Boo.” Leading up until today the videos have been premiering on select websites. This Valentine’s Day, our gift to you is this one by Brett Stabler.

Stabler’s video interpretation of the “You’re My Boo” theme seems to be all at once voyeuristic and dreamlike, unsettling and enjoyable. You’ll just have to watch it to see what we mean.

And if you haven’t already heard, jewelry designer Waris Ahluwalia’s Boo by HOUSE of WARIS is made up of a gold necklace, earrings and bracelet starting at $225 and available at Moda Operandi.

Check out the video below. Maybe you’ll be inspired to nab a piece of the adorable line as a late Vday gift for yourself. Or, share your love for Boo and the video line by Tweeting @houseofwaris with the hashtag #YoureMyBoo, a perfectly subtle way to hint at what you’d really like this February 14.